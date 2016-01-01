write your music like the pros
Play your instrument anytime, anywhere and our expert AI will write the sheet music. No experience is necessary.
Play, Write, Save & Print
Play your instrument and have Frettable's advanced AI immediately write the sheet music for you to save and print. Frettable is truly polyphonic, handling both notes and chords. Tabs are also generated for guitar and other stringed instruments.
Share & Get Feedback
Share your songs with friends, family, band mates and Frettable's active community of musicians and music enthusiasts. Receive comments and feedback to tweak and improve your creations. Get your songs quickly noticed on a global scale.
Inspire & Be Inspired
Inspired by another person's creation and want to put your own spin on it? Go for it. Collaborate on any publicly posted song on Frettable by recording your own version. Be included in the chain of authorship so you share the credit when it becomes a hit!
How It Works
Frettable empowers musicians of any skill level, from beginner to professional, to write, save, print, share, and improve their music anytime, anywhere. Writing your own music has never been easier.
Record Audio
Open the app and play your instrument. No additional hardware or equipment required. Record as many takes as you need to get it just right.
View and Share
View the beautifully generated sheet music and tabs at any time. Share your music with friends, family, band mates, and an active community of musicians and producers.
Collaborate
Give and receive feedback on music posted by friends, family, band mates, and the community. Suggest changes or record your own version of the song to collaborate like you are writing music together in the same room!
Premium
Music is universal and we believe it should be accessible by everyone. That's why we've made Frettable a free app for your phone or tablet. You can subscribe to Frettable Premium for even more features and song writing tools.
- Unlimited transcriptions to capture all of your song ideas
- Browse community transcriptions
- Longer recording times
- Download digital transcription files (MIDI, MusicXML)
- Remove print watermarks
- And several other features to help you create your best music